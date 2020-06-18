American Shared Hospital Services [AMS] Is Currently 43.85 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

American Shared Hospital Services [AMEX: AMS] jumped around 0.95 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.10 at the close of the session, up 43.85%. American Shared Hospital Services stock is now 27.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMS Stock saw the intraday high of $3.42 and lowest of $2.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.30, which means current price is +167.24% above from all time high which was touched on 06/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 24.30K shares, AMS reached a trading volume of 3447372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Shared Hospital Services [AMS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Shared Hospital Services is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has AMS stock performed recently?

American Shared Hospital Services [AMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.22. With this latest performance, AMS shares gained by 90.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.29 for American Shared Hospital Services [AMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.74, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 2.19 for the last 200 days.

American Shared Hospital Services [AMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Shared Hospital Services [AMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.88 and a Gross Margin at +33.24. American Shared Hospital Services’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.20.

Return on Total Capital for AMS is now 5.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Shared Hospital Services [AMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.10. Additionally, AMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Shared Hospital Services [AMS] managed to generate an average of $73,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.American Shared Hospital Services’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for American Shared Hospital Services [AMS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.90% of AMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 245,989, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; BALASA DINVERNO & FOLTZ LLC, holding 160,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in AMS stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.22 million in AMS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Shared Hospital Services stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in American Shared Hospital Services [AMEX:AMS] by around 831 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 73,015 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 599,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 673,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 739 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 14,890 shares during the same period.