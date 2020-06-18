American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] Revenue clocked in at $933.10 million, down -21.71% YTD: What’s Next?

American Campus Communities Inc. [NYSE: ACC] closed the trading session at $36.82 on 06/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.5573, while the highest price level was $38.09. The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.71 percent and weekly performance of -2.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 61.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, ACC reached to a volume of 1244219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACC shares is $39.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for American Campus Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $49 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for American Campus Communities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on ACC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Campus Communities Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACC in the course of the last twelve months was 40.27.

ACC stock trade performance evaluation

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, ACC shares gained by 23.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.77 for American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.23, while it was recorded at 36.45 for the last single week of trading, and 41.83 for the last 200 days.

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.58 and a Gross Margin at +24.11. American Campus Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.82.

Return on Total Capital for ACC is now 1.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.49. Additionally, ACC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] managed to generate an average of $26,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Campus Communities Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Campus Communities Inc. go to 17.62%.

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,994 million, or 96.70% of ACC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,251,756, which is approximately -0.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,182,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $611.54 million in ACC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $334.3 million in ACC stock with ownership of nearly 17.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Campus Communities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in American Campus Communities Inc. [NYSE:ACC] by around 14,231,425 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 13,278,193 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 104,634,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,143,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,061,663 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,586,096 shares during the same period.