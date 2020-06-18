Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] Revenue clocked in at $31.10 million, up 695.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [NASDAQ: AHPI] price surged by 11.79 percent to reach at $1.02. A sum of 1089675 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 465.23K shares. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares reached a high of $10.4099 and dropped to a low of $8.14 until finishing in the latest session at $9.67.

Guru’s Opinion on Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

AHPI Stock Performance Analysis:

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.28. With this latest performance, AHPI shares dropped by -25.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 765.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 480.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.69 for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.40, while it was recorded at 8.55 for the last single week of trading, and 6.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allied Healthcare Products Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.84 and a Gross Margin at +16.06. Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.72.

Return on Total Capital for AHPI is now -21.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] managed to generate an average of -$11,656 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 12.60% of AHPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHPI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 285,545, which is approximately 182.488% of the company’s market cap and around 62.88% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 60,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in AHPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.38 million in AHPI stock with ownership of nearly 282.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [NASDAQ:AHPI] by around 347,136 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 224,082 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 49,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 521,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHPI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 124,555 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 194,807 shares during the same period.