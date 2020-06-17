why Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.35

Webster Financial Corporation [NYSE: WBS] gained 4.21% or 1.26 points to close at $31.20 with a heavy trading volume of 1160067 shares. It opened the trading session at $32.30, the shares rose to $32.52 and dropped to $30.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WBS points out that the company has recorded -40.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -71.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, WBS reached to a volume of 1160067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Webster Financial Corporation [WBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBS shares is $29.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Webster Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Webster Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $27, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on WBS stock. On January 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WBS shares from 44 to 46.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Webster Financial Corporation is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72.

Trading performance analysis for WBS stock

Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.83. With this latest performance, WBS shares gained by 41.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.27 for Webster Financial Corporation [WBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.44, while it was recorded at 30.25 for the last single week of trading, and 39.90 for the last 200 days.

Webster Financial Corporation [WBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.03. Webster Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.63.

Return on Total Capital for WBS is now 7.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.46. Additionally, WBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] managed to generate an average of $115,482 per employee.

Webster Financial Corporation [WBS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Webster Financial Corporation posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Webster Financial Corporation go to 19.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Webster Financial Corporation [WBS]

There are presently around $2,369 million, or 88.80% of WBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12,591,798, which is approximately 17.676% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,007,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $269.69 million in WBS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $256.06 million in WBS stock with ownership of nearly -1.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

153 institutional holders increased their position in Webster Financial Corporation [NYSE:WBS] by around 8,140,434 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 12,080,102 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 58,905,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,125,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBS stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,739,634 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,084,742 shares during the same period.