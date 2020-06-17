why Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.96

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE: SKT] jumped around 0.4 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.11 at the close of the session, up 5.19%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock is now -44.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SKT Stock saw the intraday high of $8.84 and lowest of $7.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.94, which means current price is +100.25% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, SKT reached a trading volume of 6425641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKT shares is $4.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKT stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19.80 to $15, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on SKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.58.

How has SKT stock performed recently?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.28. With this latest performance, SKT shares gained by 41.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.64, while it was recorded at 7.72 for the last single week of trading, and 12.17 for the last 200 days.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.00 and a Gross Margin at +41.41. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.97.

Return on Total Capital for SKT is now 3.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 383.42. Additionally, SKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 382.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] managed to generate an average of $136,036 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]

There are presently around $618 million, or 87.00% of SKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,518,373, which is approximately 8.018% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,196,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.87 million in SKT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $40.65 million in SKT stock with ownership of nearly -82.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

152 institutional holders increased their position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE:SKT] by around 15,020,174 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 38,328,140 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 26,833,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,181,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKT stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,493,133 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,390,000 shares during the same period.