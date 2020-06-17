Wednesday, June 17, 2020
type here...
Industry

why Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.61

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Companies

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] Revenue clocked in at $58.90 million, down -8.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. price plunged by -2.06 percent to reach at -$0.37. A sum of 1101135 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] reaches 13.63M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Westwater Resources Inc. gained 22.89% on the last trading session, reaching $2.47 price per share at the time. Westwater Resources Inc. represents 5.72...
Read more
Market

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] stock Resumed by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $287

Edison Baldwin - 0
American Tower Corporation (REIT) gained 1.71% on the last trading session, reaching $262.49 price per share at the time. American Tower Corporation (REIT)...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Callaway Golf Company [ELY] reaches 1.56B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Callaway Golf Company plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $17.46 during the day while...
Read more

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] price surged by 2.70 percent to reach at $0.58. A sum of 7247834 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.22M shares. Fifth Third Bancorp shares reached a high of $22.885 and dropped to a low of $21.41 until finishing in the latest session at $22.04.

The one-year FITB stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.99. The average equity rating for FITB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $21.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on FITB stock. On October 25, 2019, analysts increased their price target for FITB shares from 32 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 19.27.

FITB Stock Performance Analysis:

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.47. With this latest performance, FITB shares gained by 36.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.21 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.46, while it was recorded at 21.29 for the last single week of trading, and 24.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fifth Third Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.05. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.89.

Return on Total Capital for FITB is now 9.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.22. Additionally, FITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] managed to generate an average of $125,371 per employee.

FITB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fifth Third Bancorp posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 10.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,154 million, or 80.80% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 82,789,707, which is approximately 16.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,684,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in FITB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.0 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly -1.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

294 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 47,769,228 shares. Additionally, 441 investors decreased positions by around 45,333,492 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 473,237,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,340,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,681,014 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 10,285,959 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCadence Bancorporation [CADE] Stock trading around $9.06 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleThe Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] moved down -0.68: Why It’s Important

More articles

Industry

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] is -4.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.19% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase...
Read more
Industry

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] moved up 3.84: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Diamondback Energy Inc. price surged by 3.84 percent to reach at $1.85. A sum of 2148947 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] gain 10.25% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
E*TRADE Financial Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.48% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Energous Corporation [WATT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Energous Corporation gained 2.31% or 0.05 points to close at $2.21 with a heavy trading volume of 1023376 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Companies

RBC Capital Mkts lifts GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
GrafTech International Ltd. closed the trading session at $8.03 on 06/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.92,...
Read more
Market

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. [CBL] is -70.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
CBL & Associates Properties Inc. jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.31 at the close of the session, up...
Read more
Industry

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] is -4.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.19% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] falling to $25. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Invitation Homes Inc. gained 1.76% on the last trading session, reaching $28.87 price per share at the time. Invitation Homes Inc. represents 542.55...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Energous Corporation [WATT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Energous Corporation gained 2.31% or 0.05 points to close at $2.21 with a heavy trading volume of 1023376 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Companies

RBC Capital Mkts lifts GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
GrafTech International Ltd. closed the trading session at $8.03 on 06/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.92,...
Read more

Popular Category