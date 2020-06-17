Wells Fargo lifts Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] jumped around 11.93 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $240.93 at the close of the session, up 5.21%. Autodesk Inc. stock is now 31.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADSK Stock saw the intraday high of $241.77 and lowest of $234.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 240.24, which means current price is +92.16% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, ADSK reached a trading volume of 2384539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADSK shares is $229.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Autodesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $205 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Autodesk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $190, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ADSK stock. On May 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ADSK shares from 190 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autodesk Inc. is set at 8.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADSK in the course of the last twelve months was 35.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ADSK stock performed recently?

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.90. With this latest performance, ADSK shares gained by 33.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.88 for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.02, while it was recorded at 229.72 for the last single week of trading, and 174.56 for the last 200 days.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97 and a Gross Margin at +88.87. Autodesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.59.

Return on Total Capital for ADSK is now 16.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.34. Additionally, ADSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] managed to generate an average of $21,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Autodesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Autodesk Inc. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Autodesk Inc. go to 32.98%.

Insider trade positions for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]

There are presently around $46,953 million, or 97.00% of ADSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,122,414, which is approximately 3.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,916,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.87 billion in ADSK stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.39 billion in ADSK stock with ownership of nearly 29.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

419 institutional holders increased their position in Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK] by around 22,964,066 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 22,568,167 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 159,504,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,037,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADSK stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,934,446 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,749,297 shares during the same period.