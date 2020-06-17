Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Wedbush slashes price target on Comerica Incorporated [CMA] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer

Comerica Incorporated [NYSE: CMA] traded at a high on 06/16/20, posting a 3.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $41.47. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1689416 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Comerica Incorporated stands at 8.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.26%.

The market cap for CMA stock reached $5.55 billion, with 141.00 million shares outstanding and 137.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, CMA reached a trading volume of 1689416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comerica Incorporated [CMA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMA shares is $38.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Comerica Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $35 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Comerica Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comerica Incorporated is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.39.

How has CMA stock performed recently?

Comerica Incorporated [CMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.28. With this latest performance, CMA shares gained by 38.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.54 for Comerica Incorporated [CMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.59, while it was recorded at 40.06 for the last single week of trading, and 54.62 for the last 200 days.

Comerica Incorporated [CMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comerica Incorporated [CMA] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.24. Comerica Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.81.

Return on Total Capital for CMA is now 10.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comerica Incorporated [CMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.19. Additionally, CMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comerica Incorporated [CMA] managed to generate an average of $149,849 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Comerica Incorporated [CMA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Comerica Incorporated posted 1.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMA.

Insider trade positions for Comerica Incorporated [CMA]

There are presently around $4,571 million, or 83.80% of CMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,815,135, which is approximately 0.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,930,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $479.38 million in CMA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $293.4 million in CMA stock with ownership of nearly -5.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

213 institutional holders increased their position in Comerica Incorporated [NYSE:CMA] by around 15,170,120 shares. Additionally, 319 investors decreased positions by around 19,115,028 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 79,481,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,766,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMA stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,231,863 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 4,579,671 shares during the same period.

