Wedbush slashes price target on Chewy Inc. [CHWY] – find out why.

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] gained 0.71% on the last trading session, reaching $47.09 price per share at the time. Chewy Inc. represents 401.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.32 billion with the latest information. CHWY stock price has been found in the range of $45.72 to $48.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 4597323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $53.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $45 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $61, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on CHWY stock. On June 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CHWY shares from 40 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61.

Trading performance analysis for CHWY stock

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.58. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 11.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.21 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.20, while it was recorded at 48.16 for the last single week of trading, and 31.72 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.21 and a Gross Margin at +22.60. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] managed to generate an average of -$21,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 6.58.Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chewy Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -90.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

There are presently around $18,686 million, or 78.10% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 334,922,454, which is approximately -1.136% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 13,004,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $608.09 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $242.21 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly -0.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 19,416,939 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 23,908,276 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 356,279,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 399,604,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,047,904 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 10,509,840 shares during the same period.