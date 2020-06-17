Urban One Inc. [UONE] Stock trading around $27.19 per share: What’s Next?

Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 315.75% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1259.50%. Over the last 12 months, UONE stock rose by 996.37%.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.02 million, with 1.58 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 429.19K shares, UONE stock reached a trading volume of 44986904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Urban One Inc. [UONE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban One Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for UONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.78.

UONE Stock Performance Analysis:

Urban One Inc. [UONE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1259.50. With this latest performance, UONE shares gained by 2092.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1130.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 996.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 97.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 98.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 96.77 for Urban One Inc. [UONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.97, while it was recorded at 7.79 for the last single week of trading, and 1.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Urban One Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban One Inc. [UONE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.56 and a Gross Margin at +66.54. Urban One Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.21.

Return on Total Capital for UONE is now 9.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban One Inc. [UONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 505.65. Additionally, UONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 486.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban One Inc. [UONE] managed to generate an average of $642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.

Urban One Inc. [UONE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.02% of UONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UONE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 93,700, which is approximately -0.847% of the company’s market cap and around 41.83% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHERN TRUST CORP, holding 19,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in UONE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2000.0 in UONE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban One Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ:UONE] by around 185 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 800 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 112,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UONE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 6 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.