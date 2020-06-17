U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] moved up 22.59: Why It’s Important

U.S. Concrete Inc. [NASDAQ: USCR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.59% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.75%. Over the last 12 months, USCR stock dropped by -41.31%. The one-year U.S. Concrete Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -40.67. The average equity rating for USCR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $427.22 million, with 16.50 million shares outstanding and 15.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 610.08K shares, USCR stock reached a trading volume of 1862030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USCR shares is $20.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for U.S. Concrete Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Concrete Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Concrete Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for USCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for USCR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

USCR Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.75. With this latest performance, USCR shares gained by 68.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.75 for U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.33, while it was recorded at 23.80 for the last single week of trading, and 34.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Concrete Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.59 and a Gross Margin at +13.38. U.S. Concrete Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.01.

Return on Total Capital for USCR is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.29. Additionally, USCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 208.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] managed to generate an average of $8,319 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.U.S. Concrete Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

USCR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Concrete Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -71.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Concrete Inc. go to 14.00%.

U.S. Concrete Inc. [USCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $348 million, or 91.60% of USCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USCR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,459,840, which is approximately 0.428% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; COPPER ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 2,010,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.45 million in USCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.84 million in USCR stock with ownership of nearly 0.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Concrete Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Concrete Inc. [NASDAQ:USCR] by around 4,367,810 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 4,302,655 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 6,385,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,056,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USCR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,834,901 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,711,325 shares during the same period.