The Chemours Company [CC] Stock trading around $16.39 per share: What’s Next?

The Chemours Company [NYSE: CC] jumped around 1.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $16.39 at the close of the session, up 6.64%. The Chemours Company stock is now -9.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CC Stock saw the intraday high of $16.65 and lowest of $15.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.35, which means current price is +133.48% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, CC reached a trading volume of 2188900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Chemours Company [CC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CC shares is $14.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Chemours Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for The Chemours Company stock. On August 20, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CC shares from 37 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Chemours Company is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CC stock performed recently?

The Chemours Company [CC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.03. With this latest performance, CC shares gained by 47.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.37 for The Chemours Company [CC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.38, while it was recorded at 15.28 for the last single week of trading, and 14.61 for the last 200 days.

The Chemours Company [CC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Chemours Company [CC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.06. The Chemours Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.94.

Return on Total Capital for CC is now 8.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Chemours Company [CC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 648.91. Additionally, CC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 619.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Chemours Company [CC] managed to generate an average of -$7,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.The Chemours Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for The Chemours Company [CC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Chemours Company posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CC.

Insider trade positions for The Chemours Company [CC]

There are presently around $2,083 million, or 83.30% of CC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,612,160, which is approximately 3.535% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,497,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.2 million in CC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $217.12 million in CC stock with ownership of nearly -2.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Chemours Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in The Chemours Company [NYSE:CC] by around 20,490,134 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 16,221,801 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 98,788,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,499,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CC stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,315,426 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 4,720,041 shares during the same period.