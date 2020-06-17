The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] moved down -0.68: Why It’s Important

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] traded at a low on 06/16/20, posting a -0.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.56. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3260702 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at 5.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.66%.

The market cap for CG stock reached $10.16 billion, with 348.24 million shares outstanding and 112.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 3260702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $27.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. On February 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CG shares from 36 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

How has CG stock performed recently?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 30.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.05 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.39, while it was recorded at 29.74 for the last single week of trading, and 27.29 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.41 and a Gross Margin at +81.12. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.34.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 13.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,126.93. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,108.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] managed to generate an average of $214,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

Earnings analysis for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 54.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to 13.08%.

Insider trade positions for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

There are presently around $2,536 million, or 24.90% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 25,068,029, which is approximately 1031.054% of the company’s market cap and around 41.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 6,716,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $206.68 million in CG stocks shares; and ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $166.44 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly 45.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 46,444,783 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 19,853,700 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 16,122,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,421,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,074,871 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,944,479 shares during the same period.