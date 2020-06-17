Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS] moved up 21.19: Why It’s Important

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: SSSS] jumped around 1.6 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.15 at the close of the session, up 21.19%. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. stock is now 39.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SSSS Stock saw the intraday high of $9.49 and lowest of $7.6883 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.85, which means current price is +154.17% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 144.81K shares, SSSS reached a trading volume of 1233158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSSS shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSSS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 86.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSSS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.00.

How has SSSS stock performed recently?

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.77. With this latest performance, SSSS shares gained by 51.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.42 for Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.35, while it was recorded at 7.55 for the last single week of trading, and 6.35 for the last 200 days.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +111.74 and a Gross Margin at +118.44. Sutter Rock Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +115.86.

Return on Total Capital for SSSS is now 9.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.51. Additionally, SSSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS] managed to generate an average of $3,992,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings analysis for Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sutter Rock Capital Corp. posted -0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSSS.

Insider trade positions for Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [SSSS]

There are presently around $33 million, or 25.90% of SSSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSSS stocks are: STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND D with ownership of 677,700, which is approximately -59.661% of the company’s market cap and around 17.60% of the total institutional ownership; BULLDOG INVESTORS, LLC, holding 482,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 million in SSSS stocks shares; and OPPENHEIMER & CO INC, currently with $3.13 million in SSSS stock with ownership of nearly 21.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Sutter Rock Capital Corp. [NASDAQ:SSSS] by around 863,081 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,229,676 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,212,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,305,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSSS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 136,653 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 352,830 shares during the same period.