Susquehanna slashes price target on Caleres Inc. [CAL] – find out why.

Caleres Inc. [NYSE: CAL] price surged by 7.68 percent to reach at $0.66. A sum of 1312467 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.31M shares. Caleres Inc. shares reached a high of $9.44 and dropped to a low of $8.69 until finishing in the latest session at $9.25.

The one-year CAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.36. The average equity rating for CAL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Caleres Inc. [CAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAL shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Caleres Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Negative, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Caleres Inc. stock. On November 21, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CAL shares from 28 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caleres Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01.

CAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Caleres Inc. [CAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.51. With this latest performance, CAL shares gained by 56.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.96 for Caleres Inc. [CAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.97, while it was recorded at 8.38 for the last single week of trading, and 15.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caleres Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caleres Inc. [CAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.57 and a Gross Margin at +40.17. Caleres Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.08.

Return on Total Capital for CAL is now 8.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caleres Inc. [CAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 190.46. Additionally, CAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caleres Inc. [CAL] managed to generate an average of $5,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Caleres Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caleres Inc. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caleres Inc. go to 15.00%.

Caleres Inc. [CAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $325 million, or 95.40% of CAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,179,597, which is approximately -0.835% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,145,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.61 million in CAL stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $29.1 million in CAL stock with ownership of nearly -3.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caleres Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Caleres Inc. [NYSE:CAL] by around 5,392,708 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 7,515,680 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 24,962,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,870,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAL stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 488,432 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,986,416 shares during the same period.