SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] Stock trading around $53.77 per share: What’s Next?

SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE: SLG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.23%. Over the last 12 months, SLG stock dropped by -39.26%. The one-year SL Green Realty Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.81. The average equity rating for SLG stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.86 billion, with 77.86 million shares outstanding and 75.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, SLG stock reached a trading volume of 1493140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLG shares is $61.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $60 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for SL Green Realty Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $55, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on SLG stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SLG shares from 104 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SL Green Realty Corp. is set at 4.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.71.

SLG Stock Performance Analysis:

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.23. With this latest performance, SLG shares gained by 41.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.24 for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.24, while it was recorded at 51.94 for the last single week of trading, and 73.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SL Green Realty Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.39 and a Gross Margin at +42.63. SL Green Realty Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.33.

Return on Total Capital for SLG is now 2.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.66. Additionally, SLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] managed to generate an average of $270,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

SLG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SL Green Realty Corp. posted 1.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 373.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SL Green Realty Corp. go to -10.84%.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,018 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,670,671, which is approximately 0.351% of the company’s market cap and around 0.46% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,896,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.44 million in SLG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $373.87 million in SLG stock with ownership of nearly 5.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

165 institutional holders increased their position in SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE:SLG] by around 6,642,467 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 9,247,278 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 62,177,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,067,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,246,679 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,332,524 shares during the same period.