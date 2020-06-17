Wednesday, June 17, 2020
type here...
Finance

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] is -6.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Industry

Market cap of Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] reaches 48.53M – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Anixa Biosciences Inc. surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.81 during the day while...
Read more
Market

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] Revenue clocked in at $23.97 billion, down -5.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Amgen Inc. gained 0.99% on the last trading session, reaching $227.12 price per share at the time. Amgen Inc. represents 590.00 million in...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. traded at a high on 06/15/20, posting a 17.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.94....
Read more
Companies

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Is Currently -8.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Catalent Inc. price plunged by -8.01 percent to reach at -$5.98. A sum of 3861316 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [NYSE: REXR] gained 2.40% on the last trading session, reaching $42.72 price per share at the time. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. represents 122.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.04 billion with the latest information. REXR stock price has been found in the range of $42.08 to $43.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, REXR reached a trading volume of 1152933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REXR shares is $44.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2018, representing the official price target for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for REXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for REXR in the course of the last twelve months was 53.31.

Trading performance analysis for REXR stock

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, REXR shares gained by 15.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.19, while it was recorded at 41.24 for the last single week of trading, and 44.29 for the last 200 days.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.73 and a Gross Margin at +39.93. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.79.

Return on Total Capital for REXR is now 1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.71. Additionally, REXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] managed to generate an average of $500,260 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]

There are presently around $4,850 million, or 95.10% of REXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,431,255, which is approximately 0.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,352,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $515.36 million in REXR stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $315.03 million in REXR stock with ownership of nearly -3.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [NYSE:REXR] by around 9,173,098 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 5,741,083 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 101,345,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,259,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REXR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,312,218 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 978,218 shares during the same period.

Previous articleThe Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] is -15.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articlePebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] stock Downgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $18

More articles

Finance

BofA/Merrill lifts Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Lincoln National Corporation gained 1.58% on the last trading session, reaching $42.46 price per share at the time. Lincoln National Corporation represents 195.08...
Read more
Finance

Iron Mountain Incorporated [IRM] Revenue clocked in at $4.28 billion, down -11.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Iron Mountain Incorporated gained 0.54% or 0.15 points to close at $28.17 with a heavy trading volume of 2754108 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Finance

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] Stock trading around $3.01 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
BGC Partners Inc. loss -0.99% on the last trading session, reaching $3.01 price per share at the time. BGC Partners Inc. represents 358.00...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Stifel lifts Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Noble Energy Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.83% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Finance

BofA/Merrill lifts Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Lincoln National Corporation gained 1.58% on the last trading session, reaching $42.46 price per share at the time. Lincoln National Corporation represents 195.08...
Read more
Companies

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] is -22.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Callaway Golf Company surged by $0.64 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $16.645 during the day while...
Read more
Market

For Weingarten Realty Investors [WRI], JP Morgan sees a rise to $16. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Weingarten Realty Investors traded at a high on 06/16/20, posting a 2.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.65. The...
Read more
Industry

Perspecta Inc. [PRSP] is -7.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Perspecta Inc. price plunged by -0.32 percent to reach at -$0.08. A sum of 1142256 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Stifel lifts Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Noble Energy Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.83% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Finance

BofA/Merrill lifts Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Lincoln National Corporation gained 1.58% on the last trading session, reaching $42.46 price per share at the time. Lincoln National Corporation represents 195.08...
Read more

Popular Category