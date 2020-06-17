Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] fell -45.15% so far this year. What now?

Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE: RPAI] jumped around 0.35 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.35 at the close of the session, up 5.00%. Retail Properties of America Inc. stock is now -45.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RPAI Stock saw the intraday high of $7.63 and lowest of $7.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.30, which means current price is +156.10% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, RPAI reached a trading volume of 1990103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPAI shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Retail Properties of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $16 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Retail Properties of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Compass Point analysts kept a Sell rating on RPAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retail Properties of America Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPAI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.18.

How has RPAI stock performed recently?

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.80. With this latest performance, RPAI shares gained by 74.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.49 for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.61, while it was recorded at 6.89 for the last single week of trading, and 10.30 for the last 200 days.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.30 and a Gross Margin at +35.39. Retail Properties of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.60.

Return on Total Capital for RPAI is now 1.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.12. Additionally, RPAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] managed to generate an average of $148,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings analysis for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Retail Properties of America Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Retail Properties of America Inc. go to -4.49%.

Insider trade positions for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]

There are presently around $1,266 million, or 84.90% of RPAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,764,201, which is approximately -0.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,715,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.01 million in RPAI stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $71.83 million in RPAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Retail Properties of America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE:RPAI] by around 30,601,011 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 34,437,773 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 115,793,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,832,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPAI stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,352,670 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 13,153,526 shares during the same period.