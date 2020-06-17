Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Companies

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] Stock trading around $7.32 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Companies

Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE: RWT] price surged by 2.38 percent to reach at $0.17. A sum of 4540058 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.44M shares. Redwood Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $7.65 and dropped to a low of $7.00 until finishing in the latest session at $7.32.

The one-year RWT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.12. The average equity rating for RWT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RWT shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RWT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Redwood Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Redwood Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on RWT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redwood Trust Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for RWT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.85.

RWT Stock Performance Analysis:

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, RWT shares gained by 97.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RWT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.04 for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 7.01 for the last single week of trading, and 12.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Redwood Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.44 and a Gross Margin at +97.33. Redwood Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.82.

Return on Total Capital for RWT is now 1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 865.32. Additionally, RWT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 737.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] managed to generate an average of $441,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

RWT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Redwood Trust Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RWT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Redwood Trust Inc. go to 0.36%.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $729 million, or 90.70% of RWT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RWT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,659,672, which is approximately -0.678% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,998,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.79 million in RWT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $38.35 million in RWT stock with ownership of nearly 47.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redwood Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE:RWT] by around 19,449,161 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 26,919,938 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 55,624,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,993,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RWT stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,400,955 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,903,344 shares during the same period.

