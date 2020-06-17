RBC Capital Mkts lifts Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX: UUU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.20% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.65%. Over the last 12 months, UUU stock dropped by -29.87%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.87 million, with 2.31 million shares outstanding and 2.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 47.80K shares, UUU stock reached a trading volume of 2882293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universal Security Instruments Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for UUU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

UUU Stock Performance Analysis:

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.65. With this latest performance, UUU shares gained by 49.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.28 for Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5987, while it was recorded at 0.7576 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6719 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Universal Security Instruments Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.06 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.66.

Return on Total Capital for UUU is now 1.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.03. Additionally, UUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] managed to generate an average of -$103,691 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.10% of UUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUU stocks are: RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES with ownership of 73,513, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 61,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49000.0 in UUU stocks shares; and WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP., currently with $18000.0 in UUU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Universal Security Instruments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX:UUU] by around 359 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 6,275 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 157,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUU stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 261 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,174 shares during the same period.