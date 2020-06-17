Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] fell -29.81% so far this year. What now?

Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE: PRU] price surged by 1.95 percent to reach at $1.26. A sum of 3594081 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.00M shares. Prudential Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $68.49 and dropped to a low of $64.06 until finishing in the latest session at $65.80.

The one-year PRU stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.22. The average equity rating for PRU stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRU shares is $63.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Prudential Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $100 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Prudential Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $88 to $86, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on PRU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prudential Financial Inc. is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 83.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRU in the course of the last twelve months was 0.84.

PRU Stock Performance Analysis:

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.31. With this latest performance, PRU shares gained by 24.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.20 for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.88, while it was recorded at 64.35 for the last single week of trading, and 78.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Prudential Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.32. Prudential Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for PRU is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.58. Additionally, PRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] managed to generate an average of $80,371 per employee.

PRU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prudential Financial Inc. posted 3.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prudential Financial Inc. go to 9.00%.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,872 million, or 63.90% of PRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,923,681, which is approximately 2.276% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,671,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in PRU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.18 billion in PRU stock with ownership of nearly -1.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prudential Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 429 institutional holders increased their position in Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE:PRU] by around 13,974,352 shares. Additionally, 564 investors decreased positions by around 29,428,491 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 202,526,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,929,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRU stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,524,365 shares, while 194 institutional investors sold positions of 3,086,589 shares during the same period.