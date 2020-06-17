Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] Stock trading around $84.93 per share: What’s Next?

Northern Trust Corporation [NASDAQ: NTRS] price surged by 1.69 percent to reach at $1.41. A sum of 1136980 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.57M shares. Northern Trust Corporation shares reached a high of $86.795 and dropped to a low of $83.53 until finishing in the latest session at $84.93.

The one-year NTRS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.47. The average equity rating for NTRS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRS shares is $84.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Northern Trust Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Northern Trust Corporation stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NTRS shares from 96 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Trust Corporation is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.57.

NTRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.67. With this latest performance, NTRS shares gained by 19.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.53 for Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.40, while it was recorded at 84.35 for the last single week of trading, and 92.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Northern Trust Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.11. Northern Trust Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.33.

Return on Total Capital for NTRS is now 8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.71. Additionally, NTRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] managed to generate an average of $74,510 per employee.

NTRS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Northern Trust Corporation posted 1.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Trust Corporation go to -4.21%.

Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,601 million, or 86.20% of NTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,980,860, which is approximately 2.449% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,293,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in NTRS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $926.47 million in NTRS stock with ownership of nearly -4.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Trust Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Trust Corporation [NASDAQ:NTRS] by around 13,050,348 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 12,469,177 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 149,301,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,820,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTRS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,241,889 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 1,564,284 shares during the same period.