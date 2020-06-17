NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH] Stock trading around $17.43 per share: What’s Next?

NMI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: NMIH] jumped around 0.4 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $17.43 at the close of the session, up 2.35%. NMI Holdings Inc. stock is now -47.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NMIH Stock saw the intraday high of $18.05 and lowest of $16.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.79, which means current price is +116.25% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, NMIH reached a trading volume of 1459567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMIH shares is $22.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMIH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for NMI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2020, representing the official price target for NMI Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NMI Holdings Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMIH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for NMIH in the course of the last twelve months was 6.15.

How has NMIH stock performed recently?

NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, NMIH shares gained by 38.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMIH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.98 for NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.01, while it was recorded at 16.81 for the last single week of trading, and 24.74 for the last 200 days.

NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.43. NMI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.35.

Return on Total Capital for NMIH is now 23.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.46. Additionally, NMIH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH] managed to generate an average of $535,692 per employee.

Earnings analysis for NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NMI Holdings Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMIH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMI Holdings Inc. go to 17.42%.

Insider trade positions for NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH]

There are presently around $1,096 million, or 76.60% of NMIH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMIH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,758,754, which is approximately -3.059% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,735,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.68 million in NMIH stocks shares; and OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $74.93 million in NMIH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NMI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in NMI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:NMIH] by around 12,170,818 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 10,436,645 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 41,771,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,378,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMIH stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,598,355 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,744,306 shares during the same period.