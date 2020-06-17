Morgan Stanley Upgrade CDW Corporation [CDW]. What else is Wall St. saying?

CDW Corporation [NASDAQ: CDW] closed the trading session at $119.37 on 06/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $115.85, while the highest price level was $120.65. The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.43 percent and weekly performance of -4.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, CDW reached to a volume of 1238070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CDW Corporation [CDW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDW shares is $122.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CDW Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for CDW Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CDW stock. On January 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CDW shares from 126 to 124.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CDW Corporation is set at 4.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDW in the course of the last twelve months was 29.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CDW stock trade performance evaluation

CDW Corporation [CDW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.05. With this latest performance, CDW shares gained by 22.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.36 for CDW Corporation [CDW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.31, while it was recorded at 115.92 for the last single week of trading, and 121.06 for the last 200 days.

CDW Corporation [CDW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CDW Corporation [CDW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.29 and a Gross Margin at +16.86. CDW Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.09.

Return on Total Capital for CDW is now 23.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CDW Corporation [CDW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 407.00. Additionally, CDW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 355.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CDW Corporation [CDW] managed to generate an average of $74,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.38.CDW Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CDW Corporation [CDW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CDW Corporation posted 1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.52/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDW Corporation go to 9.10%.

CDW Corporation [CDW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,954 million, or 93.80% of CDW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,365,402, which is approximately 1.28% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,300,301 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in CDW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $689.02 million in CDW stock with ownership of nearly -0.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

305 institutional holders increased their position in CDW Corporation [NASDAQ:CDW] by around 10,898,044 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 14,344,931 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 106,047,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,290,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDW stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,341,702 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 1,721,249 shares during the same period.