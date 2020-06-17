Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Morgan Stanley Upgrade BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Brandon Evans

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [NYSE: BSIG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.74% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.27%. Over the last 12 months, BSIG stock rose by 1.68%. The one-year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -30.89. The average equity rating for BSIG stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $873.81 million, with 85.10 million shares outstanding and 80.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 651.41K shares, BSIG stock reached a trading volume of 2020442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSIG shares is $8.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.25, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on BSIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSIG in the course of the last twelve months was 12.19.

BSIG Stock Performance Analysis:

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.27. With this latest performance, BSIG shares gained by 39.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.78 for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.79, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading, and 8.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.51 and a Gross Margin at +97.18. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.10.

Return on Total Capital for BSIG is now 36.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 266.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 949.22. Additionally, BSIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 927.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] managed to generate an average of $239,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.

BSIG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. go to 5.20%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $870 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSIG stocks are: PAULSON & CO. INC. with ownership of 20,000,552, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,507,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.18 million in BSIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $56.59 million in BSIG stock with ownership of nearly 7.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [NYSE:BSIG] by around 6,307,474 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 7,991,781 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 67,800,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,099,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSIG stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,275,806 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,668,988 shares during the same period.

