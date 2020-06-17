Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] Is Currently 94.06 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ: MCEP] gained 94.06% or 2.69 points to close at $5.55 with a heavy trading volume of 17465093 shares. It opened the trading session at $6.95, the shares rose to $8.42 and dropped to $4.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MCEP points out that the company has recorded 3.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -386.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 179.88K shares, MCEP reached to a volume of 17465093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2015, representing the official price target for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $4, while FBR Capital kept a Mkt Perform rating on MCEP stock. On September 22, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MCEP shares from 4 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCEP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for MCEP stock

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.20. With this latest performance, MCEP shares gained by 187.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.51 for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 3.40 for the last single week of trading, and 4.97 for the last 200 days.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.42 and a Gross Margin at +24.60. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.90.

Return on Total Capital for MCEP is now 3.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.94. Additionally, MCEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] managed to generate an average of -$5,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP posted -3.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.4/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -128.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP go to 1.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.50% of MCEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCEP stocks are: YORKTOWN ENERGY PARTNERS VI LP with ownership of 140,436, which is approximately 1899.943% of the company’s market cap and around 19.35% of the total institutional ownership; YORKTOWN ENERGY PARTNERS VII, L.P., holding 37,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in MCEP stocks shares; and DISCIPLINED INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $0.11 million in MCEP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ:MCEP] by around 209,913 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 12,517 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 10,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCEP stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,034 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 7,306 shares during the same period.