Market cap of Yelp Inc. [YELP] reaches 1.71B – now what?

Yelp Inc. [NYSE: YELP] traded at a high on 06/16/20, posting a 0.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.55. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1479603 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yelp Inc. stands at 7.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.04%.

The market cap for YELP stock reached $1.71 billion, with 71.55 million shares outstanding and 68.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, YELP reached a trading volume of 1479603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yelp Inc. [YELP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YELP shares is $24.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YELP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Yelp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $33 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Yelp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $35, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on YELP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yelp Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for YELP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for YELP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

How has YELP stock performed recently?

Yelp Inc. [YELP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.42. With this latest performance, YELP shares gained by 25.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YELP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.25 for Yelp Inc. [YELP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.74, while it was recorded at 24.11 for the last single week of trading, and 29.64 for the last 200 days.

Yelp Inc. [YELP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Yelp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Yelp Inc. [YELP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yelp Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YELP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yelp Inc. go to 10.66%.

Insider trade positions for Yelp Inc. [YELP]

There are presently around $1,634 million, or 99.00% of YELP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YELP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,367,603, which is approximately -7.668% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,413,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.48 million in YELP stocks shares; and PRESCOTT GENERAL PARTNERS LLC, currently with $137.88 million in YELP stock with ownership of nearly 14.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in Yelp Inc. [NYSE:YELP] by around 7,951,384 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 6,637,172 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 52,383,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,971,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YELP stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,244,294 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,255,754 shares during the same period.