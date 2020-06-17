Market cap of Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] reaches 13.63M – now what?

Westwater Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: WWR] gained 22.89% on the last trading session, reaching $2.47 price per share at the time. Westwater Resources Inc. represents 5.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.63 million with the latest information. WWR stock price has been found in the range of $2.05 to $2.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 596.81K shares, WWR reached a trading volume of 2352013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westwater Resources Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for WWR stock

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.88. With this latest performance, WWR shares gained by 60.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.99 for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.65, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 2.24 for the last 200 days.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for WWR is now -49.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.89. Additionally, WWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] managed to generate an average of -$377,321 per employee.Westwater Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Westwater Resources Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westwater Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of WWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWR stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 21,537, which is approximately 55.322% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 12,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in WWR stocks shares; and LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P., currently with $20000.0 in WWR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westwater Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Westwater Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:WWR] by around 21,047 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 7,317 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 26,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,376 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 4,530 shares during the same period.