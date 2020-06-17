Market cap of Realty Income Corporation [O] reaches 20.77B – now what?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] closed the trading session at $63.16 on 06/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.67, while the highest price level was $65.56. The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.22 percent and weekly performance of 0.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, O reached to a volume of 3771277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $61.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Odeon analysts kept a Buy rating on O stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for O shares from 87 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 95.96.

O stock trade performance evaluation

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 26.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.46 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.38, while it was recorded at 61.23 for the last single week of trading, and 69.06 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.65 and a Gross Margin at +53.19. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.01.

Return on Total Capital for O is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.15. Additionally, O Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realty Income Corporation [O] managed to generate an average of $2,249,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realty Income Corporation posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,052 million, or 75.60% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,529,975, which is approximately 2.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,750,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.41 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 4.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 30,185,206 shares. Additionally, 450 investors decreased positions by around 24,818,604 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 201,546,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,550,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,887,798 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 2,169,158 shares during the same period.