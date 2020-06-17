Market cap of Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] reaches 2.35B – now what?

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE: PING] jumped around 1.85 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $30.63 at the close of the session, up 6.43%. Ping Identity Holding Corp. stock is now 26.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PING Stock saw the intraday high of $30.67 and lowest of $29.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.91, which means current price is +154.83% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, PING reached a trading volume of 1511217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PING shares is $28.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PING stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Ping Identity Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PING stock. On January 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PING shares from 24 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ping Identity Holding Corp. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for PING in the course of the last twelve months was 330.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

How has PING stock performed recently?

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, PING shares gained by 27.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.28% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.38 for Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.77, while it was recorded at 29.34 for the last single week of trading.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.40 and a Gross Margin at +70.22. Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.62.

Return on Total Capital for PING is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.17. Additionally, PING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING] managed to generate an average of -$1,578 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ping Identity Holding Corp. go to 12.91%.

Insider trade positions for Ping Identity Holding Corp. [PING]

There are presently around $2,275 million, or 98.31% of PING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PING stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 63,367,498, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; KEENAN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,953,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.22 million in PING stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $49.38 million in PING stock with ownership of nearly -9.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ping Identity Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. [NYSE:PING] by around 4,626,661 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,338,661 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 71,071,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,036,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PING stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,959,507 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,089,359 shares during the same period.