Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Market cap of Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] reaches 121.54B – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] price surged by 2.18 percent to reach at $6.63. A sum of 3035083 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.38M shares. Broadcom Inc. shares reached a high of $314.55 and dropped to a low of $304.00 until finishing in the latest session at $310.72.

The one-year AVGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.26. The average equity rating for AVGO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $342.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price from $250 to $350. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Broadcom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $230 to $305, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on AVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc. is set at 10.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 24.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 19.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.36 for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 276.57, while it was recorded at 304.77 for the last single week of trading, and 287.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Broadcom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.16 and a Gross Margin at +47.18. Broadcom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.11.

Return on Total Capital for AVGO is now 8.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.35. Additionally, AVGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] managed to generate an average of $144,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Broadcom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

AVGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Broadcom Inc. posted 5.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc. go to 13.05%.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $100,928 million, or 84.60% of AVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 38,343,106, which is approximately -12.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34,403,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.46 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.13 billion in AVGO stock with ownership of nearly 2.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

727 institutional holders increased their position in Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO] by around 24,705,271 shares. Additionally, 656 investors decreased positions by around 25,883,409 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 281,313,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,902,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGO stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,057,129 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 1,659,000 shares during the same period.

