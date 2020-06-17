Market cap of Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] reaches 48.53M – now what?

Anixa Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ANIX] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.81 during the day while it closed the day at $2.55. Anixa Biosciences Inc. stock has also gained 16.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ANIX stock has inclined by 25.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.78% and lost -22.26% year-on date.

The market cap for ANIX stock reached $48.53 million, with 22.98 million shares outstanding and 21.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 287.94K shares, ANIX reached a trading volume of 1090471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anixa Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

ANIX stock trade performance evaluation

Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.97. With this latest performance, ANIX shares gained by 34.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.38 for Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.01, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4588.50 and a Gross Margin at -153.02. Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4658.82.

Return on Total Capital for ANIX is now -229.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -218.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -218.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -182.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] managed to generate an average of -$1,455,882 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anixa Biosciences Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 52.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANIX.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.10% of ANIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 669,026, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 341,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.76 million in ANIX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in ANIX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anixa Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Anixa Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ANIX] by around 87,446 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 32,214 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,263,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,383,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANIX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,044 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 25,251 shares during the same period.