Market Analysts see Matador Resources Company [MTDR] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.44%. Over the last 12 months, MTDR stock dropped by -38.59%. The one-year Matador Resources Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -30.41. The average equity rating for MTDR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.09 billion, with 116.61 million shares outstanding and 109.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.46M shares, MTDR stock reached a trading volume of 4520629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Matador Resources Company [MTDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTDR shares is $8.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Matador Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Matador Resources Company stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MTDR shares from 21 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matador Resources Company is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 1.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MTDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, MTDR shares gained by 46.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.27 for Matador Resources Company [MTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.80, while it was recorded at 9.68 for the last single week of trading, and 11.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Matador Resources Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matador Resources Company [MTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.21 and a Gross Margin at +35.00. Matador Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.54.

Return on Total Capital for MTDR is now 8.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.37. Additionally, MTDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] managed to generate an average of $288,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Matador Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

MTDR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Matador Resources Company posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matador Resources Company go to -7.10%.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,073 million, or 92.40% of MTDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,586,447, which is approximately -2.923% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,749,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.75 million in MTDR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $78.49 million in MTDR stock with ownership of nearly 18.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matador Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR] by around 24,115,721 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 39,636,812 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 41,294,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,046,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTDR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,792,211 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 16,423,040 shares during the same period.