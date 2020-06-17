Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Market Analysts see Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] falling to $25. Time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] gained 1.76% on the last trading session, reaching $28.87 price per share at the time. Invitation Homes Inc. represents 542.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.33 billion with the latest information. INVH stock price has been found in the range of $28.45 to $29.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, INVH reached a trading volume of 4105280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $29.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on INVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 84.62.

Trading performance analysis for INVH stock

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, INVH shares gained by 19.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.92 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.82, while it was recorded at 27.76 for the last single week of trading, and 27.90 for the last 200 days.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.48 and a Gross Margin at +29.24. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for INVH is now 0.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.26. Additionally, INVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] managed to generate an average of $42,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 61.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invitation Homes Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 3.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

There are presently around $15,920 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,990,727, which is approximately 0.234% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,664,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in INVH stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $880.89 million in INVH stock with ownership of nearly -16.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitation Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 50,009,735 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 38,688,774 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 472,448,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,146,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,801,822 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,166,654 shares during the same period.

