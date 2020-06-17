Market Analysts see Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] falling to $26. Time to buy?

Granite Construction Incorporated [NYSE: GVA] gained 15.65% on the last trading session, reaching $20.77 price per share at the time. Granite Construction Incorporated represents 46.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $938.39 million with the latest information. GVA stock price has been found in the range of $19.76 to $21.5599.

If compared to the average trading volume of 729.22K shares, GVA reached a trading volume of 1138816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GVA shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Granite Construction Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $45 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2019, representing the official price target for Granite Construction Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $31, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on GVA stock. On July 30, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for GVA shares from 53 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Granite Construction Incorporated is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.57.

Trading performance analysis for GVA stock

Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, GVA shares gained by 46.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.56 for Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.68, while it was recorded at 18.37 for the last single week of trading, and 23.76 for the last 200 days.

Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.51 and a Gross Margin at +11.73. Granite Construction Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.28.

Return on Total Capital for GVA is now 7.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.29. Additionally, GVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA] managed to generate an average of $7,440 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.52.Granite Construction Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Granite Construction Incorporated posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Granite Construction Incorporated go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Granite Construction Incorporated [GVA]

There are presently around $878 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,025,865, which is approximately -2.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,224,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.79 million in GVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $90.29 million in GVA stock with ownership of nearly 5.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in Granite Construction Incorporated [NYSE:GVA] by around 5,692,739 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 8,627,839 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 34,543,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,864,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GVA stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,914,068 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,238,665 shares during the same period.