Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] Stock trading around $10.32 per share: What’s Next?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. [NASDAQ: LILAK] gained 0.24% or 0.02 points to close at $10.32 with a heavy trading volume of 1042296 shares. It opened the trading session at $10.81, the shares rose to $10.8425 and dropped to $10.265, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LILAK points out that the company has recorded -41.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, LILAK reached to a volume of 1042296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILAK shares is $17.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2017, representing the official price target for Liberty Latin America Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $26, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on LILAK stock. On October 05, 2016, analysts increased their price target for LILAK shares from 43 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Latin America Ltd. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for LILAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for LILAK stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.78. With this latest performance, LILAK shares gained by 16.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.55 for Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.03, while it was recorded at 10.28 for the last single week of trading, and 15.16 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.80 and a Gross Margin at +36.62. Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.07.

Return on Total Capital for LILAK is now 5.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.15. Additionally, LILAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 263.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK] managed to generate an average of -$8,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Latin America Ltd. posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -526.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LILAK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liberty Latin America Ltd. [LILAK]

There are presently around $1,322 million, or 93.98% of LILAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LILAK stocks are: GENESIS ASSET MANAGERS, LLP with ownership of 12,273,182, which is approximately 7.455% of the company’s market cap and around 6.98% of the total institutional ownership; GENESIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLP, holding 11,711,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.57 million in LILAK stocks shares; and SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $113.33 million in LILAK stock with ownership of nearly 0.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Latin America Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. [NASDAQ:LILAK] by around 9,530,317 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 9,805,667 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 109,087,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,423,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LILAK stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,583,580 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,189,754 shares during the same period.