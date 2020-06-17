JP Morgan Upgrade PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] price surged by 2.27 percent to reach at $0.81. A sum of 4466269 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.02M shares. PulteGroup Inc. shares reached a high of $37.52 and dropped to a low of $35.41 until finishing in the latest session at $36.53.

The one-year PHM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.49. The average equity rating for PHM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $33.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98.

PHM Stock Performance Analysis:

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 31.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.51 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.79, while it was recorded at 35.07 for the last single week of trading, and 35.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PulteGroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.33 and a Gross Margin at +23.33. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.85.

Return on Total Capital for PHM is now 16.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.32. Additionally, PHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] managed to generate an average of $191,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 62.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.

PHM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PulteGroup Inc. posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 2.00%.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,340 million, or 91.10% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,168,668, which is approximately 1.131% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,949,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $748.33 million in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $461.57 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly 4.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

246 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 24,625,182 shares. Additionally, 367 investors decreased positions by around 38,157,801 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 170,691,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,474,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,401,885 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 5,041,155 shares during the same period.