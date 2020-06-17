IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] moved up 2.87: Why It’s Important

IAC/InterActiveCorp [NASDAQ: IAC] closed the trading session at $288.16 on 06/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $283.6014, while the highest price level was $293.30. The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.68 percent and weekly performance of 2.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 84.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, IAC reached to a volume of 1202809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAC shares is $300.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2019, representing the official price target for IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $300 to $245, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on IAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAC/InterActiveCorp is set at 9.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAC in the course of the last twelve months was 30.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

IAC stock trade performance evaluation

IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, IAC shares gained by 20.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.40 for IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 242.25, while it was recorded at 278.44 for the last single week of trading, and 228.51 for the last 200 days.

IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.88 and a Gross Margin at +72.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.06.

Return on Total Capital for IAC is now 8.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.73. Additionally, IAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] managed to generate an average of $49,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.IAC/InterActiveCorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IAC/InterActiveCorp posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAC/InterActiveCorp go to 37.69%.

IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,535 million, or 98.50% of IAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAC stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12,065,351, which is approximately -2.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,196,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in IAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.56 billion in IAC stock with ownership of nearly -17.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

217 institutional holders increased their position in IAC/InterActiveCorp [NASDAQ:IAC] by around 11,727,402 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 12,360,569 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 52,789,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,877,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,084,223 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 5,125,603 shares during the same period.