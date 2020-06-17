HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] is -11.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HDS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.12% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.76%. Over the last 12 months, HDS stock dropped by -9.54%. The one-year HD Supply Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.71. The average equity rating for HDS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.73 billion, with 160.83 million shares outstanding and 160.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, HDS stock reached a trading volume of 2011615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDS shares is $41.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for HD Supply Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for HD Supply Holdings Inc. stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HDS shares from 32 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HD Supply Holdings Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for HDS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HDS Stock Performance Analysis:

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.76. With this latest performance, HDS shares gained by 30.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.45 for HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.67, while it was recorded at 35.02 for the last single week of trading, and 36.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HD Supply Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.98 and a Gross Margin at +37.37. HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.34.

Return on Total Capital for HDS is now 20.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.80. Additionally, HDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] managed to generate an average of $39,217 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.HD Supply Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

HDS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HD Supply Holdings Inc. posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD Supply Holdings Inc. go to 1.75%.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. [HDS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,523 million, or 99.70% of HDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HDS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,583,332, which is approximately -7.478% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,305,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $564.01 million in HDS stocks shares; and FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/, currently with $331.69 million in HDS stock with ownership of nearly -1.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HD Supply Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in HD Supply Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HDS] by around 22,096,469 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 21,111,896 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 116,463,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,672,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HDS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,004,592 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 5,675,592 shares during the same period.