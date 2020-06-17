H.C. Wainwright lifts IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: IDYA] jumped around 3.89 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $12.84 at the close of the session, up 43.46%. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stock is now 71.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IDYA Stock saw the intraday high of $15.4499 and lowest of $11.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.87, which means current price is +335.25% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 64.23K shares, IDYA reached a trading volume of 1757263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on IDYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is set at 1.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57.

How has IDYA stock performed recently?

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.59. With this latest performance, IDYA shares gained by 64.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.49 for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.76, while it was recorded at 9.14 for the last single week of trading, and 7.11 for the last 200 days.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for IDYA is now -45.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.75. Additionally, IDYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA] managed to generate an average of -$893,085 per employee.IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Earnings analysis for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. posted -1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.64/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -103.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IDYA.

Insider trade positions for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [IDYA]

There are presently around $91 million, or 51.70% of IDYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDYA stocks are: 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,463,066, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC, holding 2,660,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.81 million in IDYA stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $11.5 million in IDYA stock with ownership of nearly -10.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:IDYA] by around 79,570 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 308,253 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,781,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,168,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDYA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,491 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 72,141 shares during the same period.