GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] is -40.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GreenSky Inc. [NASDAQ: GSKY] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.54 during the day while it closed the day at $5.27. GreenSky Inc. stock has also loss -7.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GSKY stock has inclined by 4.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.81% and lost -40.79% year-on date.

The market cap for GSKY stock reached $913.66 million, with 63.65 million shares outstanding and 58.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, GSKY reached a trading volume of 1065528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSKY shares is $3.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSKY stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for GreenSky Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $16.50 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2019, representing the official price target for GreenSky Inc. stock. On July 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for GSKY shares from 15 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenSky Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSKY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSKY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.74.

GSKY stock trade performance evaluation

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.87. With this latest performance, GSKY shares gained by 44.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSKY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.17 for GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.16, while it was recorded at 5.31 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GreenSky Inc. [GSKY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GreenSky Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -34.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSKY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GreenSky Inc. go to 13.00%.

GreenSky Inc. [GSKY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $326 million, or 95.60% of GSKY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSKY stocks are: DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC with ownership of 14,787,696, which is approximately -3.649% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 12,046,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.4 million in GSKY stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $39.15 million in GSKY stock with ownership of nearly -5.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in GreenSky Inc. [NASDAQ:GSKY] by around 9,110,043 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 15,082,662 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 38,683,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,875,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSKY stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 939,920 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,215,832 shares during the same period.