GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $15

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: GNMK] traded at a low on 06/16/20, posting a -0.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.99. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1945243 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stands at 10.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.66%.

The market cap for GNMK stock reached $787.74 million, with 60.67 million shares outstanding and 58.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, GNMK reached a trading volume of 1945243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNMK shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNMK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 57.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

How has GNMK stock performed recently?

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.49. With this latest performance, GNMK shares gained by 3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.42 for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.83, while it was recorded at 10.77 for the last single week of trading, and 6.37 for the last 200 days.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.50 and a Gross Margin at +32.50. GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.79.

Return on Total Capital for GNMK is now -52.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 631.28. Additionally, GNMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 616.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK] managed to generate an average of -$108,352 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNMK.

Insider trade positions for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [GNMK]

There are presently around $627 million, or 75.40% of GNMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNMK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,116,380, which is approximately 4.677% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,591,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.33 million in GNMK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $51.51 million in GNMK stock with ownership of nearly -0.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:GNMK] by around 4,731,854 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 8,741,085 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 38,535,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,008,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNMK stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,190,589 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,030,315 shares during the same period.