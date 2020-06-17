For Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND], Citigroup sees a rise to $6. What next?

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MLND] traded at a high on 06/16/20, posting a 14.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.38. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1853023 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. stands at 12.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.75%.

The market cap for MLND stock reached $44.53 million, with 18.45 million shares outstanding and 17.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, MLND reached a trading volume of 1853023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $4, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on MLND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82.

How has MLND stock performed recently?

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, MLND shares gained by 38.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.18 for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.84, while it was recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading, and 5.81 for the last 200 days.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings analysis for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLND.

Insider trade positions for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]

There are presently around $26 million, or 71.50% of MLND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLND stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 1,766,779, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; GREAT POINT PARTNERS I LP, holding 1,729,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.58 million in MLND stocks shares; and FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.89 million in MLND stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MLND] by around 1,304,071 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 745,165 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 10,567,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,616,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLND stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 900,925 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 273,093 shares during the same period.