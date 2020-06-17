Wednesday, June 17, 2020
For CIT Group Inc. [CIT], BMO Capital Markets sees a rise to $29. What next?

By Brandon Evans

CIT Group Inc. [NYSE: CIT] jumped around 0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $24.40 at the close of the session, up 0.37%. CIT Group Inc. stock is now -46.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CIT Stock saw the intraday high of $26.50 and lowest of $24.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.40, which means current price is +102.99% above from all time high which was touched on 01/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, CIT reached a trading volume of 3146323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CIT Group Inc. [CIT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIT shares is $29.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for CIT Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2019, representing the official price target for CIT Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CIT Group Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 47.46.

How has CIT stock performed recently?

CIT Group Inc. [CIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.40. With this latest performance, CIT shares gained by 70.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for CIT Group Inc. [CIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.09, while it was recorded at 23.86 for the last single week of trading, and 35.77 for the last 200 days.

CIT Group Inc. [CIT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CIT Group Inc. [CIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.90. CIT Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.75.

Return on Total Capital for CIT is now 4.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CIT Group Inc. [CIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.95. Additionally, CIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CIT Group Inc. [CIT] managed to generate an average of $146,689 per employee.

Earnings analysis for CIT Group Inc. [CIT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CIT Group Inc. posted 1.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIT Group Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for CIT Group Inc. [CIT]

There are presently around $2,248 million, or 96.30% of CIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,906,371, which is approximately 4.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,272,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.42 million in CIT stocks shares; and FIRST PACIFIC ADVISORS, LP, currently with $167.55 million in CIT stock with ownership of nearly -19.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CIT Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in CIT Group Inc. [NYSE:CIT] by around 18,651,622 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 24,066,284 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 49,750,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,468,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIT stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,290,920 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 6,749,999 shares during the same period.

