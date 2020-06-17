First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI] fell -38.55% so far this year. What now?

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: FMBI] traded at a high on 06/16/20, posting a 3.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.17. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1842560 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. stands at 6.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.70%.

The market cap for FMBI stock reached $1.56 billion, with 114.26 million shares outstanding and 112.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 751.74K shares, FMBI reached a trading volume of 1842560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMBI shares is $15.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $21 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2019, representing the official price target for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for FMBI in the course of the last twelve months was 45.45.

How has FMBI stock performed recently?

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.93. With this latest performance, FMBI shares gained by 29.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.29, while it was recorded at 13.68 for the last single week of trading, and 18.22 for the last 200 days.

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.28. First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Total Capital for FMBI is now 7.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.65. Additionally, FMBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI] managed to generate an average of $93,335 per employee.

Earnings analysis for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Midwest Bancorp Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [FMBI]

There are presently around $1,289 million, or 83.90% of FMBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FMBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,048,813, which is approximately 5.338% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,975,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.34 million in FMBI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $100.49 million in FMBI stock with ownership of nearly 0.795% of the company’s market capitalization.

104 institutional holders increased their position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:FMBI] by around 8,253,676 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 8,771,531 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 77,505,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,530,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMBI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,783,289 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,820,229 shares during the same period.