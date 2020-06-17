Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] stock Reiterated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $8

Evolving Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: EVOL] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.60 during the day while it closed the day at $1.27. Evolving Systems Inc. stock has also gained 22.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVOL stock has inclined by 86.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 40.35% and gained 42.07% year-on date.

The market cap for EVOL stock reached $15.37 million, with 12.16 million shares outstanding and 8.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.70K shares, EVOL reached a trading volume of 1858658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Evolving Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2015, representing the official price target for Evolving Systems Inc. stock. On July 23, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for EVOL shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolving Systems Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVOL in the course of the last twelve months was 19.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

EVOL stock trade performance evaluation

Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.71. With this latest performance, EVOL shares gained by 41.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.66 for Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9325, while it was recorded at 1.1000 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9334 for the last 200 days.

Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.69 and a Gross Margin at +61.89. Evolving Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.65.

Return on Total Capital for EVOL is now -6.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.76. Additionally, EVOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] managed to generate an average of -$37,146 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Evolving Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evolving Systems Inc. go to 15.00%.

Evolving Systems Inc. [EVOL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 12.40% of EVOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVOL stocks are: KOKINO LLC with ownership of 1,250,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 722,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.77 million in EVOL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.36 million in EVOL stock with ownership of nearly 0.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evolving Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Evolving Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:EVOL] by around 49,453 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 262,121 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,446,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,758,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVOL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,664 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 229,901 shares during the same period.