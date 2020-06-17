Evercore ISI slashes price target on Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] – find out why.

Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE: LXP] jumped around 0.39 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.99 at the close of the session, up 3.68%. Lexington Realty Trust stock is now 3.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LXP Stock saw the intraday high of $11.14 and lowest of $10.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.81, which means current price is +39.82% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, LXP reached a trading volume of 3025636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $10.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Lexington Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $11.50 to $10.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Lexington Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Market Perform rating on LXP stock. On August 08, 2019, analysts increased their price target for LXP shares from 9.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexington Realty Trust is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has LXP stock performed recently?

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.77. With this latest performance, LXP shares gained by 25.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.35 for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.01, while it was recorded at 10.35 for the last single week of trading, and 10.42 for the last 200 days.

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.40 and a Gross Margin at +41.90. Lexington Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +85.65.

Return on Total Capital for LXP is now 1.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.26. Additionally, LXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] managed to generate an average of $4,903,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lexington Realty Trust posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lexington Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]

There are presently around $2,531 million, or 89.30% of LXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 43,208,668, which is approximately -1.03% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,032,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $445.55 million in LXP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $230.07 million in LXP stock with ownership of nearly 20.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lexington Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE:LXP] by around 23,309,216 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 17,678,448 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 197,785,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,773,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXP stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,504,763 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,810,289 shares during the same period.