Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN] moved up 10.92: Why It’s Important

Emerson Radio Corp. [AMEX: MSN] jumped around 0.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.83 at the close of the session, up 10.92%. Emerson Radio Corp. stock is now 0.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MSN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.03 and lowest of $0.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.14, which means current price is +27.29% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.48K shares, MSN reached a trading volume of 2242274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Radio Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

How has MSN stock performed recently?

Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.90. With this latest performance, MSN shares gained by 7.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.26 for Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7322, while it was recorded at 0.7625 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8258 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.61 and a Gross Margin at +2.47. Emerson Radio Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.13.

Return on Total Capital for MSN is now -8.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN] managed to generate an average of -$105,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Emerson Radio Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.80 and a Current Ratio set at 30.90.

Insider trade positions for Emerson Radio Corp. [MSN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.20% of MSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 893,050, which is approximately 0.236% of the company’s market cap and around 72.44% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 445,961 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in MSN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.18 million in MSN stock with ownership of nearly -0.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Radio Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Radio Corp. [AMEX:MSN] by around 6,300 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 205,518 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,726,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,938,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,021 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 50,623 shares during the same period.