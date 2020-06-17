Wednesday, June 17, 2020
type here...
Market

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] is 199.59% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Companies

Argus lifts New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
New Residential Investment Corp. stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.32% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Companies

DA Davidson lifts B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
B&G Foods Inc. price surged by 6.26 percent to reach at $1.37. A sum of 1431974 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

BofA/Merrill slashes price target on Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] – find out why.

Edison Baldwin - 0
Duke Realty Corporation slipped around -1.25 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $35.65 at the close of the session, down -3.39%. Duke...
Read more
Companies

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] Stock trading around $284.52 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Lam Research Corporation jumped around 2.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $284.52 at the close of the session, up 0.74%. Lam...
Read more

eMagin Corporation [AMEX: EMAN] loss -2.83% on the last trading session, reaching $1.03 price per share at the time. eMagin Corporation represents 51.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.59 million with the latest information. EMAN stock price has been found in the range of $0.95 to $1.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, EMAN reached a trading volume of 4912265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about eMagin Corporation [EMAN]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for eMagin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2014, representing the official price target for eMagin Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eMagin Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for EMAN stock

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.60. With this latest performance, EMAN shares gained by 66.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 255.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.81 for eMagin Corporation [EMAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4845, while it was recorded at 0.8638 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3977 for the last 200 days.

eMagin Corporation [EMAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eMagin Corporation [EMAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.84 and a Gross Margin at +25.17. eMagin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.08.

Return on Total Capital for EMAN is now -26.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eMagin Corporation [EMAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.25. Additionally, EMAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eMagin Corporation [EMAN] managed to generate an average of -$44,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.eMagin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

eMagin Corporation [EMAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eMagin Corporation posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eMagin Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at eMagin Corporation [EMAN]

There are presently around $6 million, or 29.10% of EMAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMAN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 3,410,100, which is approximately -75.655% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,395,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 million in EMAN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.28 million in EMAN stock with ownership of nearly 10.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eMagin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in eMagin Corporation [AMEX:EMAN] by around 101,209 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 10,731,108 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,422,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,409,487 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMAN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,078 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 130,404 shares during the same period.

Previous articleOcean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] is -10.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleBeasley Broadcast Group Inc. [BBGI] stock Initiated by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $8.50

More articles

Market

Jefferies lifts J.Jill Inc. [JILL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
J.Jill Inc. gained 25.89% on the last trading session, reaching $0.86 price per share at the time. J.Jill Inc. represents 43.84 million in...
Read more
Market

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Revenue clocked in at $16.50 million, up 42.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Phunware Inc. gained 48.25% or 0.55 points to close at $1.69 with a heavy trading volume of 20263862 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Market

Vislink Technologies Inc. [VISL] Stock trading around $0.78 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Vislink Technologies Inc. loss -2.20% on the last trading session, reaching $0.78 price per share at the time. Vislink Technologies Inc. represents 88.28...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

RBC Capital Mkts lifts Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Universal Security Instruments Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.20% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Market

Jefferies lifts J.Jill Inc. [JILL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
J.Jill Inc. gained 25.89% on the last trading session, reaching $0.86 price per share at the time. J.Jill Inc. represents 43.84 million in...
Read more
Industry

The Michaels Companies Inc. [MIK] is -23.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Michaels Companies Inc. surged by $0.56 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.195 during the day...
Read more
Finance

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] is 97.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. traded at a high on 06/16/20, posting a 0.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at...
Read more
Companies

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] is 37.45% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
At Home Group Inc. price surged by 13.51 percent to reach at $0.9. A sum of 5593767 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

RBC Capital Mkts lifts Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Universal Security Instruments Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.20% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Market

Jefferies lifts J.Jill Inc. [JILL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
J.Jill Inc. gained 25.89% on the last trading session, reaching $0.86 price per share at the time. J.Jill Inc. represents 43.84 million in...
Read more

Popular Category