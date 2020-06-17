eBay Inc. [EBAY] Revenue clocked in at $10.53 billion, up 33.26% YTD: What’s Next?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] closed the trading session at $48.12 on 06/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.54, while the highest price level was $48.7297. The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.26 percent and weekly performance of -3.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 35.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 44.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.57M shares, EBAY reached to a volume of 9623763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $48.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $52, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on EBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EBAY stock trade performance evaluation

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.28. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 14.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.58 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.58, while it was recorded at 48.17 for the last single week of trading, and 37.42 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.62 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.72.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 17.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 293.45. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of $134,737 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eBay Inc. posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 9.78%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,244 million, or 97.30% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,094,315, which is approximately 2.61% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,003,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.68 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -1.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

339 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 69,052,543 shares. Additionally, 530 investors decreased positions by around 129,251,839 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 474,979,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 673,283,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,999,706 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 17,039,441 shares during the same period.